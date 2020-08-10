A Brazilian soccer mine strikes gold at last

The best players are invited to Trieste for a trial that can last as long as two weeks. Local laws and age restrictions designed to prevent the trafficking of children mean the majority of the players cannot stay on the club’s campus, so families immediately face difficult decisions. Some move hundreds, or even thousands, of miles to accompany a child, lured by the hope of the life-changing opportunities that could follow if the trial is a success. But the plan, at least from Stival’s side, is always for a short stay.