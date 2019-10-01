Hitters smashed a record 6,776 home runs in 2019, soaring past the previous high of 6,105 from two years earlier. It's a rise of over 60% from 2014, a year before a seismic home run spike attributed to tweaks in the baseballs. Major League Baseball commissioned a study in 2018 that concluded there was less drag on the ball causing all those extra homers, but Commissioner Rob Manfred has insisted MLB doesn't know why. He has also denied accusations from Verlander and other pitchers that the balls have been deliberately altered.