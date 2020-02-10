How much money does the NCAA make from March Madness?

In 2010, the NCAA agreed to a 14-year, $10.8 billion joint broadcast rights deal for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament with CBS Sports and Turner Broadcasting that would last through 2024. The deal’s annual rights fee is $771 million. The deal was extended in April 2016 for an additional 8 years and $8.8 billion that will keep the tournament on the networks from 2025 to 2032. That will increase the annual rights fee to $1.1 billion per year through the 8-year extension period.