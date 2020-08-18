Washington Football Team releases new gear ahead of 2020 season

Albino birds are a rare anomaly. What makes this bird, spotted in Mount Airy, particularly special is it’s a full-grown adult. Albinism gives a bird multiple disadvantages. Its lighter/brighter color makes it easier for predators like hawks to spot. The red eyes also mean they can’t see as well. And the lack of melanin makes the feathers more weak. Most albinos don’t make it past the fledgling stage. So, the fact it’s a fully developed adult makes it quite rare and very special.