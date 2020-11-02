What we learned from Week 8 of the NFL season

He’d had good statistics in several games this season, but Burrow showed just how great he could be in the Bengals' 31-20 win over the favored Tennessee Titans. He outplayed Ryan Tannehill and put up enough points that a 112-yard game from Tennessee running back Derrick Henry didn’t matter. A pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes were exactly what Cincinnati needed to secure its second win of the season, but Burrow will be on highlight reels for a meaningless third-down play in the third quarter that went for just 7 yards. Under intense pressure, he spun his way through two would-be sacks and escaped to get positive yardage on a play that looked as if it would lose as many as 10. Cincinnati punted on the next down, but the play will stay in the heads of opposing pass-rushers.