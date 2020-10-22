NFL Week 7 predictions: NYT’s picks against the spread

The Buccaneers (4-2) did not sign Tom Brady thinking they were getting the record-setter from 2007. They signed him because he rarely makes mistakes (1.4% interception rate since 2009), he has shown steady leadership, and he can still stretch a field, even at 43, when he needs to — he just doesn’t do it very often. Tampa Bay knows its youthful defense is its future, and the team’s plan showed its potential in last week’s dismantling of Green Bay. The question now is if the Buccaneers will fall prey to the trap of underestimating the Raiders (3-2) like Kansas City did two weeks ago. Tampa Bay was uneven enough in its first five games that it shouldn’t be anointed a contender just yet, but a prime-time win on the road against a scrappy team might get them there.