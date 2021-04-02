xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

How to wear what the players will be wearing with MLB’s gameday face coverings

By TCA Staff
Tribune Content Agency
Apr 02, 2021 5:26 PM
2021 face masks
(FOCO)
Advertisement

MLB players will wear personalized scarves and face coverings on and off the field during the 2021 MLB season. Here we have featured the team face coverings, but individual players are also available. Check out the new line of team and player face coverings below or browse the full collection here.

Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Los Angeles Angels

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Houston Astros

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Oakland Athletics

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Toronto Blue Jays

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Atlanta Braves

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Milwaukee Brewers

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

St. Louis Cardinals

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Chicago Cubs

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Arizona Diamondbacks

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Los Angeles Dodgers

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

San Francisco Giants

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Cleveland Indians

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Seattle Mariners

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Miami Marlins

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

New York Mets

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Washington Nationals

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Baltimore Orioles

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

San Diego Padres

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Philadelphia Phillies

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Pittsburgh Pirates

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Texas Rangers

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Tampa Bay Rays

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Cincinatti Reds

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Boston Red Sox

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Colorado Rockies

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Kansas City Royals

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Detroit Tigers

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Chicago White Sox

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Minnesota Twins

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

New York Yankees

(FOCO)
(FOCO)

[Available here]

Masks featuring specific player numbers and additional teams are available here.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement