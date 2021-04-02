How to wear what the players will be wearing with MLB’s gameday face coverings

MLB players will wear personalized scarves and face coverings on and off the field during the 2021 MLB season. Here we have featured the team face coverings, but individual players are also available. Check out the new line of team and player face coverings below or browse the full collection here.
Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros
Oakland Athletics
Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs
Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers
San Francisco Giants
Cleveland Indians
Seattle Mariners
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
Texas Rangers
Tampa Bay Rays
Cincinatti Reds
Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies
Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers
Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins
New York Yankees
Masks featuring specific player numbers and additional teams are available here.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.