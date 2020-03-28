10 of the best moments from March Madness Elite 8 games

With no March Madness this year, Tribune Content Agency is providing some of the best moments of past tournaments to watch and enjoy from every round. Here are 10 of the best moments from the Elite 8 games.
2011: VCU vs. Kansas
Five years after George Mason made history by being the lowest-ranked team to ever make the Final Four, Virginia Commonwealth joined that rare group, too. VCU pulled off the long-shot win against top-ranked Kansas in the Elite Eight by holding the Jayhawks to 35 percent shooting from the floor and 10 percent shooting from three-point range. This game put VCU coach Shaka Smart on the map.
2006: George Mason vs. UConn
George Mason became the first mid-major to advance to the Final Four when the 11th-seeded Patriots upset top-ranked Connecticut. The Huskies were loaded with six future NBA players but George Mason was the Cinderella story of the 2006 NCAA Tournament. George Mason edged UConn 86-84 in overtime. The matchup became an instant classic and is considered one of the best Elite 8 games in tournament history.
2005: Illinois vs. Arizona
Illinois pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NCAA tournament history. The top-seeded Illini trailed by 15 to third-seeded Arizona with four minutes remaining. Between Illinois stars Deron Williams, Luther Head and Dee Brown, they mounted the comeback. Williams was the hero of the game, hitting the game-tying three-pointer with seconds remaining and forcing overtime. Behind Williams’ 22 points, Illinois edged Arizona 90-89 in overtime.
2015: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
Heading into the Elite 8 matchup against third-seeded Notre Dame, top-ranked Kentucky was undefeated and the favorite to win the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Down two with 1:15 left, Kentucky’s Karl Anthony-Towns tied the game. After playing suffocating defense, Kentucky had the ball for the last possession. Similar to Kentucky’s 2014 Final Four run, a Harrison twin was behind the game-winner. Instead of Aaron being the hero, Andrew Harrison stepped up. With six seconds remaining, Andrew was fouled on a contested layup and made both free throws to seal the win.
2014: Wisconsin vs. Arizona
From start to finish, top-seeded Arizona and second-seed Wisconsin never built a lead larger than three points. Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky was the star of the Elite 8 matchup, putting up 28 points and 11 rebounds against future NBA star Aaron Gordon. The back and forth game led the teams to overtime and neither team broke away. Down one with two seconds remaining in overtime, Arizona was unable to get a shot off and Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan advanced to his first Final Four.
2004: Oklahoma State vs. Saint Joseph
When top-seeded Saint Joseph and second-seeded Oklahoma State met in the Elite 8 of the 2004 NCAA Tournament, both teams had combined for four losses during the regular season. Saint Joseph had a loaded backcourt with Jameer Nelson and Delonte West — with Oklahoma State featuring John Lucas III and Tony Allen. At one time, Saint Joseph held a nine-point lead in the first half but that didn’t last long. Saint Joseph regained a one-point lead with one possession left in the game, but that was too much time for Oklahoma State. Lucas III hit the game-winning three-pointer with six seconds remaining and sent the top-seeded team home.
2014: Kentucky vs. Michigan
Tied at 72 with less than 10 seconds remaining, eight-seeded Kentucky put the ball in freshman Aaron Harrison’s hands. He hit a deep three-pointer to give the Wildcats the upset over two seed Michigan.
2008: Kansas vs. Davidson
Stephen Curry started his path to stardom during the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Curry scored 30 or more points in the first three rounds of the tournament, but top-ranked Kansas was ready to defend Curry — who made only nine of his 25 shot attempts — in the Elite 8. Despite Curry’s off night, Davidson still had a chance to win. With 21 seconds remaining, Davidson trailed by two and everyone thought Curry would take the final shot. Kansas trapped Curry and forced him to pass to Jason Richards who missed a last-second, desperation three-pointer.
2005: Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Even though second-seeded Kentucky didn’t win this game against fifth-seeded Michigan State, Wildcats guard Patrick Sparks made it an instant classic. In the final seconds of the second half, Kentucky trailed by three and needed a prayer. Sparks missed one three-point attempt but was given a second chance following a Kentucky offensive rebound. Sparks barely got the shot off and it bounced off the rim multiple times before going in. The refs took a long time to review the shot to make sure Sparks’ foot was behind the line. After further review, the three-pointer stood and the teams went to overtime. A back-and-forth overtime led to a second overtime where Michigan State made 11 free throws and won 94-88.
2005: Louisville vs. West Virginia
The largest comeback in Elite 8 history occurred when seventh-seeded West Virginia and fourth-seeded Louisville met at the Elite 8 in 2005. West Virginia held a 38-18 lead in the first half. Behind Larry O’Bannon and Taquan Dean, Louisville stormed back in the second half and won 93-85. West Virginia and Louisville hit a combined 29 three-pointers, which is still an NCAA tournament single-game record.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.