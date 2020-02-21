In Lake Placid, a miracle from 40 years ago still inspires

“What hockey did, it was so huge,” said Olympic figure skater Tai Babilonia, who watched every hockey game in the 1980 Games because her plans to compete with partner Randy Gardner were dashed at the last minute when he was injured. “It was kind of a force of nature. There was nothing you can do. They didn't plan it. They surely didn't plan it. They were not expecting that, those guys. That's the nature of the beast. Does it take away anything from anyone? Absolutely not. It was just huge. I thought the roof was going to cave in that night.”