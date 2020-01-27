50 years later, Kansas City Chiefs relishing current Super Bowl run

“To lose a Super Bowl is devastating. You have to explain that forever,” Stenerud told The Associated Press this week. “When we won the game, there was one guy who kept bugging me about the warm-up jacket I had on. It turned out the guy was Pat O'Brien, who had played Knute Rockne in ‘Knute Rockne, All American.’ I just remember the total, total elation when you win, and I also remember that I was thrilled as could be, and I remember all the people who had taken a chance on us."