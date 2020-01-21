Jack Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations

"I don't go out and seek this, but I'm available," Nicklaus said. “I might have some knowledge — you might call it wisdom — something to impart to the kids that might help them. It's very flattering to me as an 80-year-old. You never listened to your dad, why listen to your grandfather? But it's very nice and I enjoy it. We have 30 pros who are members up at the Bear's Club. I see them all the time. I'm available, always around. They still want to come talk to me.”