Swinney believes in God, openly sharing that faith with his players and their families from the moment he meets them. And he believes that he would not be the man he is today, a passionate molder of young men, without those crucial years he spent stressing and toiling as a student in Tuscaloosa. Before his feelings about the professionalization of college sports can be fully appreciated, you have to go with him there, to the beginning of his sophomore year. Swinney, a wide receiver, had made the team as a walk-on and was going through his first full camp with the Crimson Tide, the team he grew up idolizing. His girlfriend and future wife, Kathleen, was a year younger and joining him at Alabama. It was all finally coming together.