Advertisement Advertisement National Sports Sports Ravens' Lamar Jackson inches closer to the single-season rushing record for a quarterback By TCA Staff Dec 06, 2019 | 3:17 PM Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inching closer to the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Take a look at where he currently stands. (TCA Staff) Next Gallery PHOTOS 15 stats to admire during Lamar Jackson's MVP run Advertisement National Sports Baltimore Orioles Orioles' Davis donates to children's hospital | PHOTOS Baltimore Oriole Chris Davis and his wife Jill donated $3 million for an expansion of the University of Maryland Children's Hospital at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Home owned by Cal Ripken, Adam Jones back on the market First competitive blind youth soccer match in U.S. Advertisement