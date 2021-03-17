(Justin Casterline/Getty Images) National Sports Sports Storylines every broadcaster will mention during the 2021 NCAA Tournament By Blair Sheade, Tribune Content Agency Mar 17, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement For the first time since 1976, Duke and Kentucky will miss the NCAA Tournament, but that is just one of the many storylines you can expect to hear about during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. (Blair Sheade, Tribune Content Agency) University of Virginia University of Virginia | Virginia withdrew from the semifinals of the ACC Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within its program. The positive test sent the entire team into a quarantine that doesn’t end until two days before they are scheduled to play. Eyes will be on Virginia to see how the No. 4 seed plays after quarantine. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Iona College Iona College | First-year head coach Rick Pitino made history when Iona secured a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He became the third coach in the history of college basketball to lead five different college programs to the tournament. Before Iona, Pitino led Louisville, Kentucky, Providence and Boston University to the Big Dance. (Peter Ackerman/TNS) University of Texas University of Texas | Andrew Jones will play in his first NCAA Tournament despite arriving at Texas in 2016. Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 and spent almost two seasons completing chemotherapy treatment. Jones returned for the 2019-20 season, but that year’s tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. He’s come a long way to finally make it to the Big Dance. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images) University of Michigan University of Michigan | Juwan Howard is the first person to play in the NCAA Tournament as a No.1 seed and serve as the head coach for a No. 1 seed. Howard played in two national championship games during his three seasons at Michigan before turning pro. The last time Michigan was a No.1 seed was in 1993, Howard’s sophomore year, and the Wolverines lost in the championship game. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Baylor University Baylor University | Baylor transfer Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua started playing basketball five years ago in Cameroon by setting up a goal made out of a broom stick, a basket and a soccer ball. Tchamwa Tchatchoua is known as “Everyday John” for his consistent hard work and his rapid improvement, averaging six points and five rebounds for the No.1-seeded Bears. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Creighton University Creighton University | Creighton suspended head coach Greg McDermott for using racially insensitive language on Feb. 27. Creighton reinstated McDermott following a four-day suspension on March 4, and McDermott will coach the fifth-seeded Bluejays in the NCAA Tournament. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Oklahoma State University Oklahoma State University | Before the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, Oklahoma State was preparing for a season without a postseason. The Cowboys received a one-year postseason ban for violations committed by former assistant Lamont Evans. Oklahoma State appealed the ban but has not heard back. Since the appeal is still ongoing, the Cowboys are eligible for the postseason and are the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a top NBA prospect in their ranks: Cade Cunningham. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Loyola University Chicago Loyola University Chicago | The most famous face in the Loyola Chicago basketball program isn’t a player or coach, it’s 100-year-old chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Sister Jean plans on attending the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis to cheer on her Ramblers. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Utah State University Utah State University | The Aggies are heading to their third consecutive NCAA Tournament, which is great news for broadcasters eager for some fun color commentary. During Utah State games, you’ll likely hear the story of junior guard Marco Anthony’s No. 44 jersey. Anthony wears 44 because he likes Wendy’s 4-for-4 combo meal deal. (David Becker/Getty Images) Georgetown University Georgetown University | Georgetown snatched a tournament bid when it upset Creighton in the Big East championship game. This is the Hoyas’ first tournament appearance since 2015, and first-time coach Patrick Ewing is returning to the tournament for the first time since the 1985 Final Four when he played for the Hoyas. Ewing is the first person in the history of the Big East Conference to win the conference championship as both player and coach. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) LSU LSU | Louisiana State coach Will Wade made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Before the 2020-21 basketball season, it wasn’t clear if Wade would continue coaching at LSU after allegations surfaced that he had arranged payments to players and their families. As the NCAA investigates, Wade has continued to coach the No. 8-seed Tigers. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Gonzaga University Gonzaga University | The only undefeated team in the NCAA Tournament is Gonzaga, which finished the regular season 26-0. The Zags enter the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and they have the best odds to win the tournament (+205), according to DraftKings. (Soobum Im/Getty Images) University of Illinois University of Illinois | After the 2020 season, Illinois stars Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu had a decision to make. They were both projected first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, instead of entering the draft, Cockburn and Dosunmu returned to Champaign. Now, the Illini are a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images) University of Kansas University of Kansas | The Kansas Jayhawks had to withdraw from the Big 12 Tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Despite forfeiting the conference tournament, Kansas still received a No. 3 seed. Kansas coach Bill Self said three players will not travel to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images) University of Iowa University of Iowa | When Iowa is playing, all eyes are on reigning Big Ten Conference Player of the Year Luka Garza. Averaging 23 points per game, Garza scores a lot. Garza broke the Hawkeyes' all-time scoring record in February, surpassing 2,116 points. Broadcasters will definitely be talking quite a bit about the senior center from Washington, D.C. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Villanova University Villanova University | The leader of fifth-seeded Villanova will miss the NCAA Tournament. Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie suffered a torn MCL at the beginning of March and won’t return for the remainder of his senior season. Gillespie will have the opportunity to return for an additional year of eligibility under NCAA’s provision for winter sport student-athletes. (CHARLES FOX/Philadelphia Inquire) Syracuse University Syracuse University | All the attention will be on Boeheim during this NCAA Tournament. Not head coach Jim Boeheim, but Jim’s son Buddy. Buddy earned a spot on the ACC’s All-Tournament first team after averaging 29 points in Syracuse’s two tournament games. (Rich Barnes/Getty Images) Rutgers University Rutgers University | The NCAA Tournament is about name recognition, and Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. is a name to remember. Harper is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. Rutgers is a No. 11 seed, but Harper Jr. will gain plenty of attention as a player. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images) St. Bonaventure University St. Bonaventure University | Atlantic 10 tournament champion St. Bonaventure is a true Cinderella candidate because of the team’s experience and talent level, according to Sports Illustrated. Other than the Bonnies on-court performance, the announcers will likely talk about their post-Atlantic 10 tournament celebration. A security guard at the game restrained a videographer attempting to capture the Bonnies’ celebration. Meanwhile, the players and coaches tried to explain the videographer was actually part of the athletic department. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) USC USC | The Southern Cal basketball program is a Mobley family affair for the 2020-21 season. Five-star freshman Evan Mobley chose to play for USC alongside his father Eric, an assistant coach, and his brother Isaiah, a sophomore. Evan was a standout player during his freshman season, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors. As a No. 8 seed, USC is expected to make a solid run in March Madness. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Georgia Tech Georgia Tech | A team that benefited from ACC’s top-seeded Virginia withdrawing from the conference tournament was Georgia Tech. The Yellowjackets were set to play Virginia in the semifinals and instead advanced straight to the league final. Georgia Tech knocked off Florida State in the championship game to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, creating a Cinderella story in the making. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Oregon State University Oregon State University | The only way for Oregon State to play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament was to win the Pac-12 Tournament Championship. The Beavers won three straight games to do so and advanced to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Michigan State University Michigan State University | Despite a disappointing season finishing eighth in the Big Ten Conference, Michigan State is playing in its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament, which is the second-longest active streak in college basketball. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) University of Alabama University of Alabama | Second-year head coach Nate Oats led Alabama to a SEC Championship and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, matching the programs’ highest seed ever in 2002. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) University of West Virginia University of West Virginia | The emergence of sophomore guard Miles McBride at West Virginia is a unique story. McBride considered playing football in college until he broke his leg during his junior year in high school, which forced him to focus on basketball. Without even seeing McBride play, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins offered McBride a scholarship. (David Purdy/Getty Images) University of Houston University of Houston | After one season at the University of Kansas, Quentin Grimes tested the NBA draft waters before transferring closer to home at the University of Houston. Grimes found his footing at Houston, and the junior is now leading the team with 16 points per game. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)