Storylines every broadcaster will mention during the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Georgetown University | Georgetown snatched a tournament bid when it upset Creighton in the Big East championship game. This is the Hoyas’ first tournament appearance since 2015, and first-time coach Patrick Ewing is returning to the tournament for the first time since the 1985 Final Four when he played for the Hoyas. Ewing is the first person in the history of the Big East Conference to win the conference championship as both player and coach. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)