These historic venues are hosts of the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Due to COVID restrictions, the NCAA and the city of Indianapolis plan to hold the entire 2021 NCAA Tournament in central Indiana, allowing teams to avoid traveling across the country during a pandemic. The NCAA plans to utilize six venues for tournament games. Teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center and stay at hotels in Indianapolis. Check out the six venues that will host games for the 2021 men’s division I basketball tournament.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indiana Farmers Coliseum will host first- and second-round games. Indiana Farmers Coliseum is the current home of the IUPUI Jaguars and East Coast Hockey League’s Indy Fuel. The venue is in Indianapolis and 5.5 miles from downtown.
(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Indiana Farmers Coliseum’s history
The 2021 NCAA Tournament will add to the historical events that have taken place at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Built in 1939, the venue was home to the Indiana Pacers from 1967-74 and hosted the only Indiana performance of the Beatles in 1964.
(Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Mackey Arena
Home to the University of Purdue Boilermakers, Mackey Arena will host two of the four First Four matchups as well as first-round games. Mackey Arena is in West Lafayette and is 65 miles from downtown Indianapolis.
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Mackey Arena’s history
Mackey Arena was built in 1967 as Purdue Arena and renamed in 1972 after former athletic director Guy Mackey. The Boilermakers played their first two games of the 1980 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena and advanced to the Final Four, which was the last time Purdue played a Final Four game.
(Chris Chambers/Getty Images) Hinkle Fieldhouse
Home to the Butler Bulldogs and mascot Blue IV, who has become the unofficial mascot of the NCAA Tournament, Hinkle will host first-round, second-round and Sweet 16 games. Hinkle Fieldhouse is in Indianapolis and 6 miles from downtown.
(Jenna Watson/Indy Star/TNS) Hinkle Fieldhouse’s history
Built in 1928, Hinkle Fieldhouse is the oldest venue among the 2021 NCAA Tournament sites. Hinkle Fieldhouse was the host for the East Regional of the 1940 NCAA Tournament, the only NCAA tournament games held in the fieldhouse until 2021.
(Kaiti Sullivan/Indy Star/TNS) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Along with Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will host two of the four First Four matchups as well as first-round games. Assembly Hall is part of the University of Indiana in Bloomington and is located 55 miles from downtown Indianapolis, the furthest venue from the team hotels.
(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall’s history
Built in 1971, Assembly Hall was host to the Midwest Regional first-round games in 1977, 1979 and 1981. The 1981 Hoosiers went on to win the national championship.
(Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever, Bankers Life Fieldhouse is in Indianapolis. Bankers Life Fieldhouse will host first-round games, second-round games and Sweet 16 matchups.
(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Bankers Life Fieldhouse’s history
Bankers Life Fieldhouse has hosted a number of Big Ten Conference basketball tournaments but never NCAA tournament games — 2021 will be the first year.
(Jenna Watson/Indy Star/TNS) Lucas Oil Stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, is the only football stadium that will be utilized during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Lucas Oil will host the first-round, second-round, Elite Eight and Final Four games. Instead of the traditional layout of a court in the center of the stadium, games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Lucas Oil Stadium‘s history
Even though Lucas Oil Stadium is a football stadium, there is some NCAA Tournament history there. Built in 2008, Lucas Oil Stadium was the host for the 2010 and 2015 Final Four. Duke won both championship games held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the first against hometown favorite Butler and the second against Wisconsin.
