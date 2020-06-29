MLS says 18 players, 6 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since early June

Major League Soccer has announced that 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 4.
Two of the players tested positive in Orlando after arriving for the MLS is Back Tournament. The players were isolated and will be monitored by a healthcare provider until they receive medical clearance.
MLS announced 668 players have received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests since June 4 as the league prepares to resume play in Orlando on July 8.
As clubs resumed full-team training for the first time since the league shut down in March due to the coronavirus, players were required to pass two PCR tests spaced 24 hours apart, then to receive additional tests every other day.
Before departing for Orlando, all personnel traveling to the tournament — including players, coaches, referees and league staff — were required to pass two PCR tests. Upon arrival, each person received another test and then remained quarantined until a negative result was returned.
So far, 329 players and staff have arrived at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, with two players testing positive. These players — and any other individuals who test positive upon arrival — will receive care and regular testing until they are cleared to be removed from isolation.
The league has partnered with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Osceola County, where the Swan and Dolphin Hotel and ESPN Wide World of Sports campus are located. Any individual who has come in direct contact with a person who tested positive will go through additional testing and could be distanced from their team or staff.
MLS stated it will provide reports on test results every other day for the remainder of the tournament beginning Tuesday.
Some MLS teams have announced positive COVID-19 test results while others have declined to share the information.
The Athletic reported Saturday, citing six anonymous sources, that Orlando City had at least one player test positive for COVID-19 and the entire team had not reported to the MLS team hotel.
An Orlando City source told the Orlando Sentinel its entire tournament roster had reported to Disney and it would not speak further about COVID-19 testing unless the league required the club to reveal test results.
MLS has been under scrutiny about its safety protocol after the state of Florida set a record for COVID-19 in a single week on Sunday, announcing 43,784 cases.
While the Orlando area has fewer cases than South Florida, the cases are still spiking. The Florida Department of Health announced 834 new cases in Orange County Sunday for a total of 9,671 and 184 in Osceola County for a total of 1,833.
Central Florida health officials report there is still extensive hospital space in the region despite the increased positive cases.
MLS commissioner Don Garber said he remains confident in the league’s safety plan.
The league plans to donate tests to the Central Florida community to be sure it avoids taking necessary medical resources away during the tournament.
Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com.