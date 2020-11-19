National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson distributes Thanksgiving meal bags during a free giveaway hosted by Simply Healthcare at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Thursday, November 19, 2020. Hundreds of cars lined up for the drive-thru event. Johnson is a celebrity spokesman for Simply Healthcare, an HMO serving the Florida Healthy Kids program, and a member of the company’s board of directors. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) (Gerald Leong/Orlando Sentinel)

(Joe Burbank)