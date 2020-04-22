Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson was doing 70 in a 30 mph zone when he crashed his car and later died: report

Tarvaris Jackson was driving more than double the speed limit when he wrecked his car earlier this month. He later died from the injuries he sustained in the one-car accident in Montgomery, Alabama.
Jackson, 36, who won a Super Bowl as a backup quarterback as part of his nine-year NFL career, smashed into a sign post and then the car landed in a ditch as he lost control while driving around a bend going 70 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone, TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday morning.
The gossip website published details of the crash after obtaining the police report.
Jackson, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, was “unable to give a reason why he crashed his vehicle” when emergency personnel first reached him, per the report.
He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Along with the excess speed, the police report cited poor lighting on the section of road where Tarvaris lost control of his red Camaro.
Jackson, who spent five seasons with the Vikings after Minnesota took the Alabama native in the second round of the 2006 draft and then four more with the Seahawks, had been working as a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.
Primarily a backup, Jackson finished with a 17-17 career mark with 7,263 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. He earned a Super Bowl ring as Russell Wilson’s backup on the Seahawks team that beat Peyton Manning’s Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.
A funeral service for Jackson was reportedly held on Saturday in Montgomery.