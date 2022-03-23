Mayor Adams to lift NYC private sector vaccine mandate that kept Kyrie Irving out of home games; unvaccinated Mets and Yankees can play ball in Queens and the Bronx

Welcome home, Kyrie.

The private-sector vaccine mandate that has benched Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving for home games — and would have kept Aaron Judge and other key members of the Yankees and Mets from taking the field in New York City — will be lifted, sources said.

Mayor Adams plans to rescind the restriction for performers and athletes in local venues in time for Opening Day at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, a move which will keep the Big Apple’s unvaccinated baseball players from missing home games like Irving did for not getting the shot.

Adams, a die-hard Mets fan, is set to make the announcement on Thursday at a fitting place — Citi Field’s Jackie Robinson Rotunda.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11), who is not permitted to play games in New York because he's unvaccinated for COVID-19, drives against Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Mayor Eric Adams will announce Thursday, March 23, 2022, that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins in a few weeks. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The Mets’ Queens home is one several sports venues affected by the announcement, including Barclays Center — home to the Brooklyn Nets — and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The mandate will also be lifted at Madison Square Garden, where Irving was forced to miss several “road” games.

The decision comes on the heels of Adams’ announcement Tuesday that he plans to lift the mask mandate for toddlers in city daycare centers on April 4.

The private sector mandate will remain in effect for all other businesses. Adams will only be announcing that city-based pro athletes and performers are exempt, the sources said.

Adams has urged Irving to get the shot. But he declined on Wednesday afternoon to address reports that the point guard has been participating at the Nets practice facility, in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, and subject to the same guidelines.

“As we stated, the name of the game is that we’re not going to be heavy-handed with the private sector mandate,” Adams told reporters at an unrelated news conference. “We’re not going to run around the buildings and check vaccine cards.

“If Kyrie Irving is practicing, I’m not at the sports facility. The attorneys can tell us if he can practice or not, if he’s in violation of that or not,” Adams said. “I’ll speak with my attorney to see if it is or isn’t.”

The news comes just as the Nets prepare to embark on another playoff run in pursuit of its first NBA championship.

Adams recently said that there would be no special mandate exemptions for athletes.

The start of the MLB season was slightly delayed by the owners’ lockout. The Mets’ first home game is scheduled for Apr. 15, while the Yankees’ home opener is Apr. 7, Opening Day against the Red Sox.

Several prominent Mets, like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer, took the vaccine in 2021. But the Mets were also one of the least-vaccinated teams in baseball last year, never hitting the 85% threshold to loosen COVID protocols.

But not everybody is cheering the mayor’s play. Jay Varma, former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s top pandemic adviser, said Adams’ move reeks of a double standard, and argued it could hurt the legal standing of the remaining elements of the private sector mandate.

“#VaccinesWork … unless you’re rich and powerful, in which case, #LobbyingWorks,” Varma wrote on Twitter. “This mandate has always been about NYC employers. It had legal standing because it applied to all. The #KyrieCarveOut opens City up to entire scheme being voided by courts as ‘arbitrary and capricious.’