Jacked punter crushes bench press at NFL Combine with 25 reps

When you think of players who could do 25 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine, who comes to mind?
An offensive or defensive lineman? Sure. A tight end or a linebacker? Yeah, OK. A safety or wide receiver? Why not.
But a punter? If you honestly expected a punter to do that, I have some questions for you.
But Michael Turk, who played at Arizona State, did just that on Thursday, and won himself some fans as a result. His 25 reps were obviously better than the one other punter who took part (and put up 13 reps), but if you exclude linemen, only three offensive players put up better numbers.
And while this impressive feat is fine and good, one question remains: Can he tackle?