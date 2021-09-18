Pelé in ‘semi-intensive’ care as he recovers from colon surgery

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé was still recovering Friday in the hospital after undergoing surgery Sept. 4 to remove a tumor from his colon.
The 80-year-old superstar was in “semi-intensive” care at a hospital in Sao Paulo as of Thursday night. His daughter Kely visited him Friday and shared a photo on Instagram.
“He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Kely wrote. “The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age, after an operation like this, is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards!”
Pelé had left Albert Einstein hospital’s intensive care unit Tuesday, but briefly returned Thursday for a “breathing instability.”
Neither Kely nor the hospital specified exactly how Pelé's condition was progressing. In his own post, Pelé wrote, “My friends, I am still recovering very well.”
Possibly the greatest soccer player of all time, Pelé underwent the surgery two weeks ago after doctors discovered the tumor during a routine checkup near the end of August.
With News Wire Services