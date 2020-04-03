New NFL memo gives teams options for how they will carry out draft operations: report

“Based on these communications, the current Draft site scenarios being considered by the NFL are (1) at the club facility, subject to mandatory health and safety guidelines issued by Dr. Sills, which will include limitations on the number of permitted club personnel at the facility and rigorous cleaning requirements; or (2) totally remote (personal residences, with a clear prohibition on any number of club personnel gathering in one residence). The NFL will decide on (1) or (2) above based on several factors, most notably guidance from Dr. Sills, the CDC and the impact of any shelter in place or similar executive orders that are imposed in club jurisdictions.”