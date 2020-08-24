NFL’s COVID-19 testing partner says false positives were caused by ‘an isolated contamination’

“Update on the two Giants staffers whose Saturday Covid test results came back as false positive: Both staffers are back at work today,” the Giants said in a statement. “After the positive result, both were given a point of care test yesterday [Sunday] morning [the results of which were known within the hour], and then both were also administered the standard PCR test that they undergo on a daily basis [the results of which were known late last night]. Both test results for each of the staffers were negative. The tests were drive-by tests in front of our testing trailer at MetLife. Neither staffer entered the trailer to be tested and the two isolated at home until the results of their PCR tests were known.