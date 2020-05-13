MLB owners put the players in a no-win situation on the subject of money

By Tuesday evening, it was clear that the issues that could keep baseball from returning in 2020 are bigger than the dollars. With the league and union meeting to discuss the possibility of restarting the season after the national coronavirus shutdown on Tuesday, the concerns about health and safety were at the forefront and are obstacles that not just players and owners have to overcome, but public health officials as well.
The sides did not yet get into the weeds about the league’s financial proposals, pushing that contentious issue until the second day of negotiations.
There is no doubt that will be huge hurdle for the sides to overcome.
Owners want players to agree to a 50-50 split of the revenue that comes in this year when the games start, because they are expecting huge hits to their profits with potentially no or few fans in the stands. The owners proposed a plan that would restart spring training in June with a target date of opening the regular season on July 4. Union chief Tony Clark has already signaled this would not be acceptable, stating the players already agreed to a deal in March that would pro-rate their pay based on how many games are played. Uber agent Scott Boras seemed to be rallying the players to stand strong against the owners in this fight. In the midst of a national crisis, where over 82,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19 and over 20.5 million American workers lost their jobs last month, this is the third-rail of the negotiations for the players.
While the players rightly feel that they have already taken a pay cut and eye the league’s proposal suspiciously as an attempted run-around to the salary cap the owners have wanted in the past, this is a tough moment to take that stand. Owners and some politicians have painted the return to baseball as a patriotic duty and a way to give fans a diversion from the bleak state of the nation and the economy.
They are under pressure from all sides — including their own alumni.
“The problem is that you have people all over the world taking pay cuts, losing their jobs, losing their lives, frontline workers putting their lives at risk,” former Yankee Mark Teixeira said on ESPN radio Tuesday. “These are unprecedented times. This is the one time that I would advocate for the players accepting a deal like this, a 50-50 split of revenues. It’s not that crazy. If you really think about it and boil it down to what the players usually get from a revenue standpoint, it’s actually lower than 50 percent of the baseball revenue for a full season. So, if I’m a player, I don’t like it. But I’m going to do whatever I have to do to play and that means taking this deal.”
The owners have put the players in a no-win situation by setting the narrative that it comes down to the money. But the players have so much more at risk here. They will be asked to leave their homes and travel during this time of uncertainty. They will be risking their health and that of their families and friends. They have concerns that go beyond themselves, speaking for the huge support staffs that are required for any major league team to compete, including clubhouse attendants, equipment and grounds crew workers and broadcast partners.
As Nationals’ lefty reliever Sean Doolittle said in a thoughtful series of tweets this week, there is a lot to work through here. He said he wanted the league to answer how often players and the support staff — everyone at the ballparks and even travel support staff including bus drivers and hotel staff — would be tested. He wanted to know if MLB would offer extra health benefits for those that play through this to help with any complications that may come up in the future. He asked about changes to clubhouses and travel.
“Because this is a novel virus, there is still so much we don’t know — including the long-term effects. On top of respiratory issues, there’s been evidence of kidney, intestinal, and liver damage, as well as neurological malfunctions, blood clots & strokes,” he tweeted.
Those are the actual issues that could keep baseball from getting back on the field — real concerns about long-term health effects. Those are much bigger than the dollars lost by the owners.