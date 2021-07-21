Bucks owner Marc Lasry on his franchise’s incredible turnaround: ‘At each step, we got very lucky’

The lion’s share of the credit belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who developed his game and his body, working tirelessly with a litany of trainers and coaches, most notably former Bucks assistant Sean Sweeney. He became the best player in the regular season, then the best player in the NBA Finals. Whereas other megastars like Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and LeBron James darted from their draft-day teams because winning a title was too difficult in a small market (LeBron returned to Cleveland, of course), Antetokounmpo followed through on all his promises.