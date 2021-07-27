Georgia high school football player, 15, dies after collapsing at practice

A 15-year-old boy died after collapsing during the first day of football practice Monday at a central Georgia high school, officials said.
Joshua Ivory, a student at Southwest High School in Macon, had an unspecified “medical emergency” on campus and was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night, Bibb County Schools confirmed Tuesday.
The cause of his death has not been disclosed and it was unclear if the weather played a role. Temperatures in the area were in the 90s for much of the afternoon and evening, reaching a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit at one point, according to the National Weather Service.
The incident came on the first day of practice for Georgia’s high school teams. The Bibb County school district canceled all practices scheduled for Tuesday following Joshua’s death.
The teenage athlete was described as a family-loving sports enthusiast who was admired by many.
“Joshua was a wonderful young man full of promise and zeal,” Southwest Principal A. Bernard Young said in a statement. “He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart.
“Joshua’s personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family,” Young wrote. “He was one of a kind. A great example of a Southwest High School Patriot.”
The district’s crisis support team is available for counseling this week as students and staff grieve Joshua’s death.
“This is not how anyone envisions the start of a new school year, but I know we will get through this together as Patriots,” the principal said. “Supporting each other as I know we can is what will help us get through this difficult time.”