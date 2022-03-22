Tennessee man convicted of 2010 shooting death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, sentenced to life in prison

More than a decade after retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright was found dead in a Memphis field, a Tennessee judge sentenced his killer to life behind bars Monday.

Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the July 2010 shooting death of Wright, who had been missing for days before his bullet-riddled body was found.

Prosecutors argued that Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, arranged for her cousin, Jimmie Martin, and Turner to kill the center, who played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Clippers, Hawks, Grizzlies, Kings and Cavaliers. Sherra and Turner knew each other from church and were allegedly dating.

Martin testified that he and Turner first went to Wright’s Atlanta condo, but the basketball player was not home.

Lorenzen Wright, pictured in 2008, was found dead in July 2010. (Mark Duncan/AP)

Instead, Sherra Wright lured her ex out to the Memphis field while he was in town visiting their six children, claiming she was supposed to meet someone there, Martin testified. There, she and Turner ambushed Wright and shot him as he tried to run.

Fourteen months after Wright’s murder, Sherra received his $1 million life insurance settlement, which was supposed to be used to care for their children.

Sherra Wright and Turner were arrested in December 2017 and Wright pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitation to commit first-degree murder and facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“It’ll never be closure, because I’ll never see my son again,” Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, said outside the courthouse after the verdict Monday. “This is just some satisfaction for me and my family.”

With News Wire Services