Kobe Bryant public memorial scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.
The arena became a public grieving space following the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Bryant fans from across the world left items outside the building to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Inside, Bryant’s retired jersey numbers were illuminated during the Grammy Awards, which the Staples Center hosted that night.
The Lakers held a moving ceremony remembering Bryant on Jan. 31 prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
There have been several tributes to Bryant across Los Angeles in the weeks following the crash.
The Lakers do not play at Staples Center on Feb. 24. But the team should be in Los Angeles, as they play at home on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25.
Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to host the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on the same night as the public memorial.