Khabib Nurmagomedov to miss UFC 249 after coronavirus closes Russia’s borders

The most defiant person in sports right now is the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has called the coronavirus pandemic “psychosis” and kept that country’s soccer and hockey leagues going while every other sports league in the world has shut down.
The second most defiant person in sports, though, has been UFC president Dana White, who has insisted for weeks that UFC 249 will happen as scheduled on April 18.
It won’t happen at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the originally scheduled venue. And now it won’t have its headlining fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is stuck in Russia because of international travel restrictions.
Khabib left his training camp in California because “UFC told us that the fight 100% isn’t happening in the States," he said on Instagram Monday. Then, because UFC told him the fight would be happening in the United Arab Emirates, he tried to go there, and was turned away because that country has halted all flights. Now he can’t leave Russia because its borders are closed because of the coronavirus.
Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Nurmagomedov next month, may fight Justin Gaethje instead, according to ESPN.
“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me. OK, go ahead,” Khabib said. “Everyone should follow the laws.”
This would be the fifth time a Ferguson-Nurmagomedov fight was canceled. A series of injuries and health issues canceled the first four fights, including when Ferguson tripped over a cable at a promo shoot and tore a ligament in his knee.
With cancellations always possible for those two, Conor McGregor was once thought of as a possible replacement. But McGregor has been far more aggressive than the UFC or the American government in calling for full shutdowns to slow the virus.
White has said that he’s plowing ahead on the advice of Donald Trump, who supposedly told him “Be careful, be cautious, but live your life and stop panicking.” McGregor, maybe the most valuable fighter in the UFC, has taken a totally different stance. “I want to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must,” he said. “Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock.”