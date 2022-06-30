NBA superstar Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn, asks Nets for trade

The Seven-Eleven Era has come to an end.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Daily News has confirmed. It means Brooklyn’s championship window has come to a close. The Nets are also continuing to work to trade Kyrie Irving, The News can also confirm, which means the Durant-Irving era will end with one playoff victory and one first-round sweep in their three seasons in Brooklyn.

Durant’s official trade request was first reported Thursday by ESPN.

The News was first to report of this potential eventuality — Durant requesting a trade from Brooklyn — if the Nets chose not to give his co-star Irving a long-term deal. The Nets were “outright unwilling” to do so, as The News reported in May, and Irving ultimately opted into the final year of his contract extension worth $37 million. Durant requested a trade on Thursday after Irving and the Nets failed to reach an amicable solution.

The Nets will be able to recoup draft assets and young players in deals for Irving and Durant and will be able to re-tool in the coming years. But make no mistake: the Nets being unable to retain the two biggest stars in Brooklyn’s history is a massive failure for team owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks.

Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn. (John Minchillo/AP)

Developing story, check back for details.