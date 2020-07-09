Julian Edelman, responding to DeSean Jackson, says he was called anti-Semitic slur in NFL

“I’m unusual, because I didn’t identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never really felt like it was aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I learned how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred; it’s rooted in ignorance and fear. I remember experiencing a little of this hate in 2011, when I was called a [slur] on the football field.