Bills, Josh Norman agree to deal

Bills head coach Sean McDermott added a familiar face to his squad by agreeing to a deal with former Panthers and Washington cornerback Josh Norman, according to the NFL Network. When McDermott was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator in 2015, Norman had the best season of his career and eventually turned that into a five-year, $75 million deal from Washington.
Norman isn’t the player that was a first team All-Pro in 2015, but playing for the coach that unlocked his potential the most could be a good move for him as he enters the final years of his career. Outside of All-Pro Tre White, Buffalo needed some competition at cornerback and this is a low-risk, high-upside deal for Buffalo.
According to Mike Garafolo, Norman “quietly” took a visit to Buffalo and signed with them “because of his familiarity with the defensive system and the talent around him, including Tre’davious White on the other side of the field.”
Norman’s deal is worth up to $8 million dollars with incentives and doesn’t keep them from adding another cornerback in free agency or the draft. According to Spotrac, Buffalo entered the offseason with nearly $83 million in cap space. This is just the first move of many as they try to solidify themselves as a Super Bowl contender for the 2020 season.