Maia Chaka officially makes history as first Black woman to officiate NFL game

“This historic moment to me is an honor and it’s a privilege that I’ve been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America,” Chaka continued, “proving that I can defy the odds and overcome and pretty much master a craft of sport a sport that I didn’t really play, but I have a love and passion for and hopefully that just gives someone else some inspiration and empowers them to step outside the box and do something different. I’m just in awe and I can’t wait for that opening kick-off.”