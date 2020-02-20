NFL free agents Greg Robinson, Quan Bray arrested with 157 pounds of weed

Greg Robinson and Quan Bray hired an Uber driver to drive them from Los Angeles to Louisiana, then tried to pay the driver to claim the 157 pounds of weed in the car when stopped by border police. It did not work. That’s according to a Justice Department announcement on Wednesday that Robinson and Bray were arrested on drugs charges in rural Texas.
Bray and Robinson were college teammates at Auburn. The pair now faces up to 20 years of jail time.
Robinson was the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and has started 70 games at left tackle for the Rams, Lions and Browns. He was a free agent after two years with the Browns.
Bray, a wide receiver and kick returner, has not played in the NFL since 2017. He played for the Colts from 2015-17.