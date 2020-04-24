What are the Packers doing?

The Packers dropped a bomb when they traded up from the 30th pick to the 26th pick to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay appears to have chosen Love to be the eventual successor to Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers will turn 37 during the season, assuming there is a season, so searching for his long-term replacement isn’t a terrible idea.
However, it’s going to be a long time until Love can potentially see the field. Rodgers’ contract is essentially immovable until 2023. According to Spotrac, Rodgers has dead cap numbers of $39,740,000 in 2020, $31,556,000 in 2021, and $17,204,000 in 2022. There are ways to mitigate the impact of the dead cap and split it over two offseasons, but the Packers will see a heavy penalty against their cap space if they try to move Rodgers before 2023.
At that point in time, they’ll also be making a choice on Love’s fifth-year option. Right now, it’s hard to see how the Packers would know enough about Love to make a sound decision surrounding the option. Love will be given the keys to the Packers franchise at some point in the future, but no one knows when that will be.
As crazy as the trade up for Love was, this is the perfect team for him as he enters the NFL. Love is not ready to start and lead an NFL offense to success right now. Love struggled last year, throwing 17 interceptions in 13 games and averaging just 7.2 yards per pass attempt.
In 2018, Love threw 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions and averaged 8.6 yards per attempt, which ranked 11th in all of college football. He has all the physical talent to be an elite quarterback in the NFL, but he’s so inconsistent right now that he isn’t ready to be a viable starter.
But it’s a bit of a weird time for the Packers to be trading up for a quarterback in the first round. They just made the NFC Championship game in January. They were completely outclassed by the 49ers in that game, but they’re still not in a position where they need to hit the reset button on the entire team.
Green Bay still has a chance to build their team around Rodgers for a couple more seasons. Since they can’t get out of his contract any time soon, a non-quarterback may have been a more productive use of this pick.