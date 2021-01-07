Mets acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in blockbuster trade with Indians

Steve Cohen promised big moves and the new Mets owner has delivered.
The Mets announced Thursday that they have acquired four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco in a trade with the Cleveland Indians.
Lindor, 27, is also a two-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner. He has slashed .285/.346/.488 with 191 doubles, 138 homers, 411 RBI and 99 stolen bases in 777 games during his six-year career with Cleveland. He also ranks third in the majors with 258 extra-base hits since 2017.
Carrasco, 33, earned AL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2019 after returning to the team after being diagnosed with leukemia. In 2017, he led the American League with 18 wins and was seventh in the AL with a 2.91 ERA over 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Indians receive Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene in the deal.
Cohen, the hedge-fund billionaire who bought the Mets from the Wilpons for $2.4 billion at the end of October, now can point to a major blockbuster trade to go along with the team’s previous free-agent signings of James McCann and Trevor May.
Current Mets are thrilled at the new additions.
“That’s big time,” McCann tweeted with a pair of fire emojis as he tagged Lindor and Carrasco.
“Not only two of the best in the game...but two of the most humble, down-to-earth human beings on the planet!” added Marcus Stroman.
He later added: “Feels good to hear some positive news through these tragic times.”