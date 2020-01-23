Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowl wins

“We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years,” co-owner Steve Tisch said. “Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants."