Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus, joining teammate Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star and Westchester native Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Mitchell tested positive hours after his teammate Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus. Gobert’s positive test prompted the NBA to suspend the season indefinitely.
Gobert never traveled from the hotel to Chesapeake Energy Arena with his team for their match-up in Oklahoma City against the Thunder on Wednesday night.
Jazz players told ESPN that Gobert had been carelessly touching other players and their belongings before both he and Mitchell tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic. Gobert also playfully touched every microphone at the end of a recent media availability session.
Mitchell posted on Instagram, thanking those who reached out after his diagnosis became public. He also made a comment that appeared to be directed at Gobert.
“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them,” Mitchell wrote in a caption.
While not specifically mentioning Mitchell, the Jazz released a statement that only one other player besides Gobert had tested positive. The organization tested all members of the traveling party, only the two players had positive tests. The team conducted 58 tests in all.
Gobert said he felt strong, stable and good enough to play Wednesday night’s game, according to The Athletic. The Jazz have played six games since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the United States: Feb. 28 vs. the Wizards, March 2 vs. the Cavaliers, March 4 vs. the Knicks, March 6 vs. the Celtics, March 8 vs. the Pistons, and March 9 vs. the Raptors.
Gobert played 32 minutes against the Raptors. Raptors coaches, players and staff are in self-isolation for a 14-day period and have all been tested for the coronavirus, according to Toronto Sports Network. Results are pending.
Powell and other Raptors teammates attended a fundraiser at a bowling alley in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.
The Celtics, who played the Jazz on March 6, have also put themselves on a self-quarantine and provided an update on what they have done and plan to do in the wake of Gobert’s diagnosis:
“These steps will include having players and staff who were in close contact with the Utah players or who traveled to Milwaukee to self-quarantine through the weekend, during which time all players will be tested, as will staff who came into close contact with the Utah players or who exhibit symptoms,” the statement read. “We will also take any additional measures as necessary and as recommended by the [Department of Public Health].”
Mitchell — whose dad is an employee of the New York Mets — became a first-time All-Star this season, averaging a career-best 24 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in his third year in Utah.