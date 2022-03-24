Denver Broncos’ stadium catches fire, seats and suites up in smoke

A mid-sized fire broke out at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze in the 300 level of Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Fire Department said in a series of tweets.

The fire burned dozens of seats and multiple suites. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they were still working to determine the cause of the blaze, but it began in a construction area, according to the stadium’s Twitter account.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

The stadium’s sprinkler system was unable to contain the blaze, the fire department said.

The Broncos have not played since Jan. 8, when they hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for a 28-24 loss in Week 18.

They heated up the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in a trade.