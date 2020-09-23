Chargers team doctor accidentally punctures QB Tyrod Taylor’s lung: report

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor had his lung accidentally punctured by a team doctor before Sunday’s game, ESPN is reporting.
The doctor was trying to administer a pain-killing injection due to Taylor’s cracked rib, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Taylor was a late scratch for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, with rookie Justin Herbert filling in.
The NFL Network had previously reported that Taylor “experience complications from a pregame injection.” Taylor was taken to a hospital for further testing and released late Sunday night, per Ian Rapoport.
Taylor, in his second season with the Chargers and the first as the starter after Philip Rivers bolted for Indianapolis, suffered two cracked ribs during L.A.'s Week 1 win over the Bengals.
The NFL Players Association is investigating the incident.
“Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts,” George Atallah, an exec with the players union, tweeted. “An investigation has been initiated.”
Taylor, 31, who was a Pro Bowler in 2015 with the Bills, has also played for the Ravens and Browns since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He has a 24-21-1 record in the NFL with all but four of his starts coming during a three-year stretch in Buffalo.
