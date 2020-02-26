Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is ready to be a star in the NFL

Jerry Jeudy made headlines at the NFL Combine Tuesday when he was spotted wearing an iced out Star of David chain, even though he’s not Jewish.
“My last name, Jeudy, people sometimes call me Jeu, like one Jew,” Jeudy said with a laugh. “So I got a Jewish star. I’m not Jewish though.”
While Jeudy’s choice of jewelry needed clarification (and an apology), his play on the field shows a savvy wide prospect with very few questions about his game. He’ll continue to make headlines in the NFL anyway with his brilliant wide receiver skills.
Jeudy was an absolute star at the University of Alabama. Over his sophomore and junior seasons, he logged 145 catches, 2478 yards, and 24 touchdowns. In an offense featuring multiple future NFL starters, including potential first-rounder Henry Ruggs, Jeudy stood out and cemented his status as one of the premier wide receiver prospects in the draft.
Any team that needs a wide receiver to come in and contribute immediately (read: the Jets) can’t go wrong by adding Jeudy to their offense. Jeudy isn’t the biggest receiver — measuring in at 6-foot-1, 193 pounds at the NFL Combine — but he has the speed and route running skills to leave most cornerbacks in the dust.
Jeudy had 10 games over the last two seasons with 100 yards receiving. Plenty of wide receivers are productive in college, but Jeudy looked like an NFL wide receiver playing against players that simply weren’t on his level. It might feel a bit exaggerated, but Jeudy will instantly be one of the best route runners in the NFL the second he’s drafted.
“I don’t really like to compare myself to other players, but I feel I can do it all,” Jeudy said at the Combine. “I can play inside, I can play outside. I know how to sit in zones and find ways to get open.”
Even though Jeudy is just 20 years old, he’s ahead of the curve compared to most wide receivers coming into the NFL. Alabama head coach Nick Saban runs his program like an NFL team and he had former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian calling plays for the Crimson Tide.
“[Sarkisian] came from the Falcons and an NFL offense so he brought some of that to Alabama,” Jeudy said. “Learning the offensive plays and the offensive scheme really helps when I meet with these coaches. I'm already developed into knowing the offense. That really helped me.
“I feel like Alabama really prepared me for all I need to know. Everything they taught me at Alabama, I'm already really prepared.”
Jeudy is hoping to be the next Alabama receiver to have immediate success in the NFL. Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and Calvin Ridley have set the bar for Jeudy and he’s well aware of this. “It’s very important,” Jeudy said. “Everybody who came through Alabama had a great year, a level of success in the league and I try to hold myself to that standard."
Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer, has helped Jeudy become a more proficient receiver when he comes back to visit Tuscaloosa in his off time.
“He just gave me details on certain route running,” Jeudy said about Jones. “He came to Bama a couple times. I train over there sometimes. I’ll probably ask him questions about how he gets open on a certain route, stuff like that. It was a great experience, always great to learn from a legend.”
Jeudy isn’t a perfect prospect, he has acknowledged he needs to work on getting stronger to deal with more physical defenders in the NFL, but for someone who doesn’t turn 21 years old until April 24, his game is remarkably clean.
The Jets had a formal meeting with Jeudy at the Combine prior to his Tuesday podium sesson. If they do let Robby Anderson sign with another team in free agency, Jeudy could be joining Gang Green with the 11th pick in the draft.