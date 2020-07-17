Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick split up after more than 2 years

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have run out of gas.
The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the retired NASCAR driver have split after dating for more than two years, People reported on Thursday.
A rep for Patrick confirmed the breakup to People.
The photogenic athletes went public with their relationship in January 2018.
Patrick’s last Instagram post featuring the couple came in April, a shot from their to Peru the previous month.
“Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth,” she wrote, referring to herself and Rodgers getting back to the U.S. in time to quarantine in California at his Malibu mansion.
The 36-year-old Rodgers, the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLV, dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014-17. Patrick, 38, was married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal from 2005-13 and was later in a relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.