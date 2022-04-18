Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award. Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo’s two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.

The other finalists are: defensive player of the year, Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah) and Marcus Smart (Boston); coach of the year, Taylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami) and Monty Williams (Phoenix); most improved player, Darius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis) and Dejounte Murray (San Antonio); rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit) and Evan Mobley (Cleveland); sixth man of the year, Tyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix) and Kevin Love (Cleveland).