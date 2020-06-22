Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa gets response from ‘celebrity crush’ Shania Twain

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who pleaded with his “celebrity crush” Shania Twain to respond to his Twitter message, got his wish.
During a quick-hitting Q&A video posted on social media by the Dolphins on Friday, Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on a range of random topics — including his adoration for Twain, who he listed as his “favorite guilty pleasure singer” and “celebrity crush.”
The former Alabama star went as far as to say, “Shania, if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
On Sunday night, the 22-year-old Tagovailoa got a response from Twain, although she didn’t seem too pleased at first that he considered her music to be his “guilty pleasure.” But the best-selling female artist in country music history also appeared to be quite flattered.
Twain, 54, said in the tweet, “Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste.” But her accompanying emojis may have said it best, with one emoticon showing a face with tears of joy and one blowing a kiss.
Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ fifth pick in April’s draft, immediately replied and referenced one of her most popular songs — “You’re still the one.”