NHL player mocks Panthers’ attendance when asked about games with no fans due to coronavirus

You knew it was coming.
With teams considering playing games in empty arenas due to coronavirus concerns, it seemed inevitable someone would take a jab at the consistently low attendance of the Florida Panthers or Miami Marlins, and how it wouldn’t be different than a normal game.
Well, if you had former Panthers player Reilly Smith making the jab, you win.
On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights forward, who spent two seasons with the Panthers from 2015-17, was asked about potentially playing games in empty arenas due to fears of the virus spreading. Smith didn’t hesitate in taking a shot at his former team.
“I played in an empty building for a couple years in Florida so I’m used to it,” Smith told reporters at Wednesday’s morning skate.
Throughout the Panthers’ existence, the franchise has consistently ranked near the bottom of the NHL in attendance. During Smith’s two seasons with the team, Florida ranked 24th and 26, respectively, out of 30 teams. In his first season, the team averaged 15,384 people, and that figure dropped to 14,620 in his second year.
The Panthers rank 29th out 31 teams in attendance this season, averaging 14,104 per game.
While the Marlins have appeared to thus far evade any public cracks about attendance from players, former Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria took a jab at his old team, saying he’s played some games in “some nearly empty ballparks.”
With the coronavirus spreading, leagues are scrambling to find solutions on how to proceed with their schedules. In the NHL, the San Jose Sharks can no longer play home games due to Santa Clara County banning public gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The Golden State Warriors are expected to play home games without fans for the “foreseeable future” after San Francisco implemented a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.