NFL offers to eliminate preseason because of COVID-19 concerns

“[The] NFL didn’t “concede” on health and safety issues. We implemented the best protocols together,” George Atallah, the NFL’s assistant executive director of external affairs tweeted Monday night. “Of course our union had to advocate hard for all of these protections because everyone wants to start and — most importantly — a full season. But the fact is we all conceded to a virus that is still rampant in our country. Crassly put, no protections, no games, no [money].