Dolphins name Tua Tagovailoa starting quarterback, according to report

It’s officially Tua time in Miami.
The Miami Dolphins will name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, according to a report by ESPN on Tuesday.
The news comes as a bit of a surprise, following Tagovailoa’s brief debut last week, especially with 16-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick playing relatively well in the first six games of the season.
But the Dolphins intend to usher in a new age in the franchise’s history with Tagovailoa, their No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft last April, as their starter in Week 8.
The Dolphins (3-3) have a bye in Week 7 but will return to action against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 1, giving Tagovailoa two weeks to prepare for his first NFL start.
“He is dying – I’m telling you – He is dying to get in and play,” Tagovailoa’s father, Galu, told the Sun Sentinel of his son.
“He doesn’t want anyone to think about his health. His health is good. He doesn’t want anyone to think about or worry about his hip. He’s all good. He just wants to play. He is dying, wanting to play. Believe me.”
Tagovailoa will become the 22nd quarterback to start for the Dolphins since Hall of Famer Dan Marino retired in 2000.
Marino and Dolphins owner Steve Ross were on the sidelines as Tagovailoa made his NFL debut against the New York Jets, playing the final five plays of the Dolphins' 24-0 win last Sunday, following an ovation by 10,776 fans in Hard Rock Stadium when he entered the game.
Tagovailoa completed two passes for 9 yards in his debut, including a 7-yard strike to receiver Jakeem Grant for Miami’s lone third-down conversion in the final two minutes of Sunday’s game.
Tagovailoa’s first pass, a 2-yard completion caught by running back Patrick Laird, saw the former Alabama standout take the snap, fake a handoff in play action, and take several steps toward his left side to make the completion near the left sideline.
“I feel healthy,” Tagovailoa said succinctly, following the game, nearly 11 months after he sustained a gruesome hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture in his final college game at Alabama in Nov. 2019.
Added Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, of Tagovailoa’s debut, on Tuesday: “He got under duress and made an accurate throw. He sat in the pocket on third down and made a throw for a first down. Those are positives. Those are real positives. For a guy that hasn’t played a snap, those are real positives.”
If Dolphins coach Brian Flores was planning to make the transition from Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa during the bye week, that plan may have become accelerated based on widespread changes to the Dolphins schedule earlier this month.
The Dolphins were initially scheduled to have their bye in Week 11, but NFL schedule changes with respect to COVID-19, moved Miami’s bye to this week. The Dolphins played the Jets last week, as a result of the changes, and moved games against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers into the month of November.
And the two-week leadup to Tagovailoa’s eventual debut against the Rams will give him ample time to prepare for one of the NFL’s most talented defenses with standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey awaiting on the opposite side of scrimmage.
Fitzpatrick – the Dolphins' starting quarterback for 19 of the past 22 games – will now be Tagovailoa’s backup.
Fitzpatrick, who has the seventh-best quarterback rating among all NFL starters at 79.6, has led Miami to three wins this season and eight wins overall since becoming Miami’s starter during the 2019 season.
Fitzpatrick has completed 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns despite seven interceptions in six games, including his performance against the Jets where he led three touchdown drives and had two interceptions in Miami’s shutout victory.
Fitzpatrick has acknowledged on several occasions he is the “placeholder” for Tagovailoa, while the rookie has been thankful for the mentorship the longtime NFL veteran has provided.
“You have a 16-year vet like Fitz who has no animosity towards it, as well, who’s just been supportive the entire time… I’m very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field,” Tagovailoa said of Fitzpatrick following his debut.
