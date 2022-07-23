Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs with a 28-5 blowout of the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling to a 28-5 win Friday night at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays came within two runs of the modern major-league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Red Sox infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound.

Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six.

Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976, against the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia slides into home on an inside-the-park grand slam next to Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki during the third inning Friday in Boston. The Blue Jays won 28-5. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The 28 runs are the most yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.

The Fenway Park faithful jeered throughout the night — except for a wedding proposal on the video board with the home team trailing 25-3. The woman’s “yes” was one of the few times fans found reason to cheer.

The Blue Jays entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL’s final wild-card spot. The Jays improved 7-3 against the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) lasted just 2 ⅔ innings, allowing a homer. He was charged with nine runs.

That started a 29-hit night for the Blue Jays — winners of four straight — which featured nearly as many follies by the Red Sox.

It started with Tapia’s home run sprint.

Raimel Tapia was flying around the bases. pic.twitter.com/G6dehc2Z8k — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2022

With two outs in the third and the Jays leading 6-0, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.

Duran took a couple of steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.

Duran walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over, slid to scoop it up and fired it toward the infield. The relay home wasn’t close to nabbing Tapia, who picked up speed when he realized Duran had lost the ball.

The Red Sox’s blunders on defense showed up again in the fifth. Trailing 15-3, Chapman lifted a two-out pop-up on the infield that fell between catcher Kevin Plawecki, reliever Kaleb Ort and third baseman Rafael Devers for a base hit that allowed another run to cross.

It prompted more jeers and disdain from the Red Sox faithful who remained in their seats. Those who stayed tried to make the best out of a drab night at the ballpark.

Fans still managed to rise to their feet for the traditional Fenway signing of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Yet on an evening as memorable as it was forgettable, it ended with a smattering of boos.

The only cheer left? When Duran struck out to end the game.

The modern MLB record for runs in a game is 30, set by the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007. The all-time mark is 36 for the Chicago Colts against the Louisville Colonels in 1897.

Kevin Gausman (7-7) scattered seven hits and three runs over five innings for the Jays.