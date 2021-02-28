Professional golfers wear Tiger Woods’ Sunday signature red-and-black outfits

Professional golfers on the PGA, Champions and LPGA tours wore Tiger Woods’ signature Sunday red-and-black outfits in honor of the 15-time major champion, who suffered severe leg injuries Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Southern California. Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Annika Sorenstam, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and even the maintenance staff at the Puerto Rico Open were among those wearing red shirts and black pants.
Wearing red for Tiger
Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Annika Sorenstam practices her putting prior to the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Jason Day looks on from the putting green during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club on Feb. 28, 2021, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Tony Finau plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Sebastian Munoz plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tigerr
Angel Yin tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Rory McIlroy walks the second hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Stacy Lewis follows her ball after teeing off on the 8th hole during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images) Wearing red for Tiger
Jason Day plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Florida.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)