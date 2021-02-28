Professional golfers wear Tiger Woods’ Sunday signature red-and-black outfits

Professional golfers on the PGA, Champions and LPGA tours wore Tiger Woods’ signature Sunday red-and-black outfits in honor of the 15-time major champion, who suffered severe leg injuries Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Southern California. Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Annika Sorenstam, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and even the maintenance staff at the Puerto Rico Open were among those wearing red shirts and black pants.