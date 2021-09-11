No. 3 Ohio State suffers its 1st regular-season loss in nearly 3 years, falling to No. 12 Oregon 35-28

The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7 minutes, 55 seconds left. But when they got the ball again, Stroud, who passed for 472 yards and three touchdowns, took his first sack of the day and then was intercepted by Verone McKinley III on a desperation sideline pass on third-and-18 at the Oregon 35 with 2:50 to go in front of a stunned crowd of more than 100,000.